Master plan for man’s best friend to give charity a boost

Staff at Ribble Valley country store Whalley Corn Mills have come up with a “master plan” for local dog owners that will help give charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation a fundraising boost.

They are hosting an early morning dog walk over 150 acres of private land adjoining the Mitton Road store on Sunday, 24th August, and want owners to register their dogs to take part.

For an £8.99 registration fee, which includes a donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, all participating pets will receive a goody bag and a medal and their owner, a token that can be exchanged for a drink and a sandwich.

Dogs with any remaining energy can then take on a dog agility course, which will be set up at the store. It will be managed by members of Pendle Dog Agility Club as both a have-a-go activity and for demonstrations as part of a follow-on open day that will run from 9-30 am to 2-30 pm.

Owners and dogs on last year’s Whalley Corn Mills’ morning walk for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Store manager Pam Floyd said: “We have hosted a summer event in support of Rosemere Cancer Foundation for the last 15 years or so, introducing the dog walk more recently.

“The walk and pet friendly demonstrations and activities are a way of thanking our customers and supporting Rosemere is a means of giving back to the local community.”

As well as activities for dogs, which also include a fun dog show, there will be sheep shearing demonstrations, bird box making workshops and children’s pet care classes by staff fromEmily’s Mini Farm, of Oswaldtwistle.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Townson family, which owns Whalley Corn Mills, and all of the store’s staff for the effort they put in year on year to organise and host their annual charity dog walk and open day in support of us.

“Over the years, the event, plus in store counter top collection boxes, have raised approximately £10,000 for our projects.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation and how to volunteer, visit www.rosemere.org.uk