Marsden’s £3k boost for financial well-being of vulnerable groups in the Burnley area

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has awarded £3,000 to the TEAM RISE Project to fund a series of crucial financial well-being sessions aimed at vulnerable individuals in the Burnley area.

TEAM RISE Project is dedicated to supporting adults with learning disabilities, autism and those who are vulnerable, lonely or socially isolated.

These sessions are tailored to address the unique challenges faced by these groups and will provide them with vital skills to improve their financial literacy, stay safe online and navigate the changing benefits system. This donation will enable the delivery of workshops for 100 members.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden Building Society, commented: “Financial literacy is a critical life skill, so it’s vital that vulnerable people in our communities have easy access to the tools, knowledge and support required to help them manage their finances and protect themselves online. The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation was set up to make a positive impact on the neighbourhoods we serve, and we’re proud to support the TEAM RISE Project in delivering this much-needed programme.”

Sharon Walsh CEO at the TEAM RISE Project, added: “Financial handling and the benefit system have changed dramatically over the last few years and we want to ensure we give all our members the opportunity to learn much needed financial skills and have a greater understanding of how to stay safe whilst using online banking facilities and navigating the benefits system. The grant from Marsden Building Society gives us the opportunity to work with all our members, to ensure they are better equipped for the future. We’re all so grateful for this grant and thank everyone at Marsden Building Society.”

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focused on three key themes: financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment.