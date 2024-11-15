Marsden Building Society supports youth climate action with £2,800 donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £2,800 to Nature Warriors’ ‘Custodians of the Earth’ initiative to empower young people to reduce their carbon footprint.

Nature Warriors, based in Brierfield, encourages local people to get active and enjoy the great outdoors. With this funding, the organisation will deliver 30 environmental education sessions for young people from Burnley and Pendle.

The sessions will run until Spring 2025, focusing on practical ways for young people to reduce their carbon footprint, including recycling, growing food and litter pick-ups, whilst advocating local holidays to reduce air miles.

Alongside the sessions, there’ll be four trips to explore activities such as hiking, fishing, camping and water sports, providing an element of fun alongside structured learning about the climate emergency.

Volunteers from Nature Warriors help Trees for Burnley as part of its climate change initiative for young people

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden Building Society, commented: “Protecting our environment is a vital part of Marsden Building Society’s core values, which is why it’s a key theme for our Charitable Foundation. Our actions today will pave the way for future generations to benefit from a clean environment they can proudly call home. This initiative not only aims to protect the environment through physical contributions but will also educate young people on how to reduce their carbon footprint, therefore helping to ensure sustainable, long-term benefits.”

Rashid Hussain, Project Manager at Nature Warriors, added: "The climate emergency remains an imminent threat and we’re seeing the impact on communities all over the globe. We’re trying to educate young people through practical action, which includes activities such as tree planting, recycling and litter picking in Burnley and Pendle. We truly appreciate Marsden Building Society’s support for our environmental project, which has enabled us to take young people to venues all over the north including overnight camping stays, fishing and visits to a water sports centre."

Since launching its Charitable Foundation in 2023, Marsden Building Society has awarded 22 grants totalling just over £60,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focussed on three key themes: financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.