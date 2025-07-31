Marsden Building Society donates over £30k to Lancashire projects

Eleven Lancashire causes have been awarded over £30,000 in grants from the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Launched in 2023, the Foundation was set up to provide financial support to groups or projects supporting one of the Marsden’s three key themes; financial well-being and education, social inclusion and the environment.

This year, the funding will support a variety of impactful community projects, including:

Pennine Lancashire Community Farm will run a series of sessions at its Burnley community garden, teaching local people about biodiversity as well as traditional rural skills, foraging for wild food and outdoor cooking.

T.E.A.M R.I.S.E Project will deliver a series of financial well-being sessions, helping its members in the Burnley area to understand how to budget, stay safe online and navigate the benefit system.

The Flowhesion Foundation will engage up to 30 Pashtun carers in Burnley with a 'Money Matters' programme to help improve their financial literacy and support money management.

Age UK Lancashire will employ a Community Engagement Manager for the Garstang and District Carers' Support Group for two hours a week until March 2026.

Burnley Boys & Girls Club will employ a part-time tutor and work with local organisations to develop a six-week financial well-being course for young people.

Burnley Youth Theatre will clean up and develop 'Storyteller's Wood', a communal green space located behind the venue.

Cancer Help will purchase gardening equipment, a shed and outdoor furniture to improve the outdoor space at its support centre in Garstang.

Connect Community Group CIC will train volunteers to become facilitators of a new group, 'Hidden Harmony Club', attracting new members to the new weekly music sessions at the Windmill Centre in Lytham St Annes.

First Kick Foundation will deliver a sports-based financial well-being programme to three primary schools in Lytham.

Nature Warriors will create a 'Street Champions' project in Nelson, which will see residents encouraged to take ownership of the litter outside their homes, blocks and streets.

Our Lady and St Edwards Catholic Primary School PTA will purchase outdoor seating, as well as the growing equipment required to produce fruit and vegetables at the school's community garden in Preston.

Colleagues across the Marsden select local causes each year for the Charitable Foundation

The Charitable Foundation funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: "Supporting our local communities is extremely important to us. As a mutual organisation, we aim to leave a lasting impact on our neighbourhoods by funding initiatives that truly enhance the lives of local people. Our Charitable Foundation was established to support members of our communities, which is why we’re proud to support 11 incredible projects this year. All of which are contributing to positive changes in the county we call home.”

Kelly Court, Programmes Manager at the Community Foundation for Lancashire, added: “We’re delighted that our relationship with the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation continues to grow and strengthen, enabling us to work together to reach a wide range of organisations across Lancashire that are delivering vital work to improve our communities and the lives of local people. Through this round of funding, we’re proudly supporting 11 projects that offer such a variety of activities and interventions that will make a positive and lasting difference.”

Since its launch, the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated over £90,000 to various charitable causes.

For more information about the Society and its contributions to its local communities, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.