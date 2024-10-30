Local midwife wins Top Nursing Times award for midwife of the year 2024

In a glittering ceremony held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on Wednesday, 23 October, nursing staff from across the health and social care sector were recognised for their work across 25 categories.

The annual awards celebrate nursing and midwifery’s achievements in improving patient care and sharing best practice, highlighting the brilliant work of staff across a huge array of health and social care settings.

Following a rigorous judging process, Waheeda Abbas emerged as the winner of Midwife of the year for their work on development of a Multilingual Maternity Resource for non-English speaking communities.

The judges commented that Waheeda has made a real difference in reducing inequalities by introducing a multilingual device for patients to access. Her ‘padlet’ supports underserved communities in maternity care by providing essential information, resources and support in languages that are accessible and culturally relevant to them.

The padlet helps Black and South Asian women to have equitable access to maternity care resources and support, regardless of their language proficiency. It empowers them to advocate for their needs, navigate the system more effectively, and actively participate in their prenatal, childbirth and postpartum experiences. Many trusts have now embedded her multilingual tablet within their maternity units and found it a valuable resource, reducing the need for interpreters to explain leaflets.