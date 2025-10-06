Local council launches Fairer Warmth App for residents

Fuel poverty continues to affect many households across Lancashire and the need for accessible, effective solutions has never been greater. In response, councils across Lancashire have engaged the Centre for Energy Equality to work in partnership to develop the Fairer Warmth App; a brand-new digital tool that guides users through tailored energy-saving advice, grants eligibility, home retrofit options and more.

The free app, which is now available to download via www.chil.uk.com offers key features for residents to access including personalised energy-saving advice tailored to your home’s unique needs and has an easy grants and support finder, with direct access to local energy projects and funding schemes such as ECO, Boiler Upgrade Scheme and Warm Homes grants.

The Fairer Warmth App also offers affordable tips and tricks to cut energy bills quickly and effectively as well as comprehensive retrofit guidance, helping you explore sustainable upgrades and improvements for a cosier home.

Local councils across Lancashire involved in the scheme are also encouraging residents who are passionate about supporting their neighbourhoods to also sign up as Energy Champions. By doing so, they’ll gain tools and knowledge to help friends, family and colleagues save energy, access funding and create warmer homes for all.

Paul Bolton, Residential Team Leader for Pendle Council said: “The launch of this app marks a pivotal moment for Lancashire residents. The Fairer Warmth App is more than just a tool; it’s a community resource that empowers individuals and groups to take meaningful steps toward reducing their energy costs and improving home comfort.

“We have every confidence that the Fairer Warmth App will make a real difference to households across Lancashire. By putting personalised advice and funding information directly into people’s hands, we’re helping residents cut costs, stay warm, and build more energy-efficient homes for the future.”

For more information or to download the free app, visit www.chil.uk.com