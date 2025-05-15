Local community invited to celebrate NHS birthday with a cuppa for a worthy cause

Community organisations and businesses across East Lancashire are being encouraged to put the kettle on and take part in the NHS Big Tea, a nationwide celebration to mark the NHS’ 77th birthday.

Tea parties will take place from 30 June 2025, leading up to the birthday on 5 July, offering a fantastic opportunity to bring people together whilst raising funds for NHS charities who support care across the community.

Whether it’s a simple tea break among colleagues or a larger event featuring raffles, quizzes, or bake sales, every cup poured, and pound raised will directly contribute to improving NHS services.

Among the first local businesses to sign-up to the fundraiser is Dempsey’s Bistro and Deli at Dovestone Gardens in Burnley, who will be hosting a Big Tea event on Tuesday, 1 July from 2.30pm – 5.30pm.

ELHt colleagues raising a cuppa to the NHS Big Tea

Owner Mark Dempsey said: “At Dempsey’s, we’re proud to support the NHS Big Tea and to celebrate the remarkable work of our NHS.

“Our Big Tea event will see all proceeds raised donated to the hospital’s charity ELHT&Me. We are honoured to give back to those who care for us all and support the vital work of the hospital Trust's charity.”

To support local organisations and businesses with their events, ELHT&Me has created a dedicated fundraising pack.

Denise Barrett- Wilson, Head of ELHT&Me, East Lancashire Hospital’s NHS Trust’s charity, said: “This is a great opportunity to bring staff or customers together with a cup of tea and raise money for a very worthy cause. Every penny raised will be used to help patients and their families – it’s a really easy way to make a difference.”

The campaign was originally established by NHS Charities Together in 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with more than 4,000 parties taking place across the UK. It proved so popular that it has now become an annual fundraiser.

To get involved or find out more, please call 01254 732140 or email [email protected] by Friday 20 June to sign up and receive your fundraising pack

Let’s raise a cuppa together and show our support for the NHS this summer.