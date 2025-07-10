Leon Calverley Appointed as New Chair of Burnley Town Board

Burnley Borough Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Leon Calverley as the new Chair of the Burnley Town Board. Leon, a respected local businessman and founder of digital marketing agency Door4, has been serving as Vice-Chair since the board’s inception and brings a wealth of experience, community insight, and drive to the role.

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as Burnley prepares its Regeneration Plan and four-year Investment Plan under the newly rebranded Plan for Neighbourhoods programme, formerly known as the Long-Term Plan for Towns. The initiative is supported by government funding, aimed at revitalising communities, supporting young people, and enhancing public services across the borough.

The government’s approval of Burnley’s revised town boundary, capacity funding for 2025-26, and updated governance structure, marks a significant milestone in advancing local ambitions.

Cllr Afrasiab Anwar, Leader of Burnley Council, said:

“Leon’s appointment as Chair comes at a critical time as we move into the delivery phase of this major regeneration programme. His leadership and deep connection to the town make him the ideal person to take this forward. I know he shares our commitment to creating opportunities for our young people, investing in culture, and improving neighbourhoods for everyone in Burnley.”

Oliver Ryan, MP for Burnley, echoed this sentiment:

“I am pleased to see Leon appointed Chair of the Towns Board. As a local business owner and innovative thinker, he will be a great chair. The government has awarded £20 million to Burnley, keeping their promise to strengthen our communities. I have every confidence Leon will drive the board to deliver on key projects and investment in our towns, such as the Youth Zone and cultural activities.”

Following his nomination, Leon Calverley said:

“I’m truly honoured to have been nominated as Chair of Burnley’s Town Board, and I want to thank Councillor Afrasiab Anwar and Oliver Ryan MP for their confidence and support.

I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to all Board members past and present for their dedication, leadership, and commitment to our town.

Having previously served as Vice-Chair, I’ve seen first-hand the energy, expertise, and spirit of collaboration this Board brings. Together, we are committed to delivering a bold and ambitious Regeneration Plan that reflects the priorities of our communities and helps Burnley thrive for years to come”.

Leon’s appointment will ensure continuity and momentum as the Town Board advances toward its November 2025 submission deadline for the Regeneration Plan. His leadership is expected to be instrumental in shaping and delivering the long-term vision for Burnley, with a clear emphasis on youth engagement, cultural development, and inclusive economic growth.

The next Town Board meeting is scheduled for 11th July 2025, where members will formally acknowledge these updates and continue their work on this exciting programme.