Lancashire Property Awards recognise impact Dovestone Gardens has already had on Burnley’s older people

By Matt Smith
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Dovestone Gardens has been shortlisted at the Insider Lancashire Property Awards 2025.

Next month, the Insider Lancashire Property Awards will recognise those shaping Lancashire and building its new communities – and Dovestone Gardens in Burnley is amongst the very best after being shortlisted in the Residential Development of the Year category.

Most Popular

The aim of the awards is to spotlight the achievements of the regional property community and celebrates the success of developers, housebuilders and their public sector partners right across the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dovestone Gardens enables residents aged 55 and over with varying care needs to live independently in their own home in a modern, vibrant setting, and after opening its doors back in April, it took only five months for the extra care facility to fill up with 93 residents fully moved in by September.

Dovestone Gardens in Burnleyplaceholder image
Dovestone Gardens in Burnley

Speaking on the nomination, Vicki Webb, Executive Director of Calico Homes, said: “Being shortlisted for Residential Development of the Year is incredibly special to all of us at Calico Homes and Ring Stones.

“Dovestone Gardens isn’t just a building — it’s a community that’s already making a real difference in people’s lives. Seeing the residents settle in so quickly, and knowing they feel safe, supported, and independent, is exactly why we do what we do.

“I’m proud of the passion and teamwork that brought this vision to life, and grateful to our partners who helped make it happen.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The £20m project was funded by Calico Homes and Homes England, with care provided by Syncora Care. The development was completed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction.

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner, which shines a light on those with a vision to further elevate the region, driving growth and prosperity, at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Thursday 13 November.

Related topics:LancashireBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice