Lancashire Property Awards recognise impact Dovestone Gardens has already had on Burnley’s older people

Dovestone Gardens has been shortlisted at the Insider Lancashire Property Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month, the Insider Lancashire Property Awards will recognise those shaping Lancashire and building its new communities – and Dovestone Gardens in Burnley is amongst the very best after being shortlisted in the Residential Development of the Year category.

The aim of the awards is to spotlight the achievements of the regional property community and celebrates the success of developers, housebuilders and their public sector partners right across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dovestone Gardens enables residents aged 55 and over with varying care needs to live independently in their own home in a modern, vibrant setting, and after opening its doors back in April, it took only five months for the extra care facility to fill up with 93 residents fully moved in by September.

Dovestone Gardens in Burnley

Speaking on the nomination, Vicki Webb, Executive Director of Calico Homes, said: “Being shortlisted for Residential Development of the Year is incredibly special to all of us at Calico Homes and Ring Stones.

“Dovestone Gardens isn’t just a building — it’s a community that’s already making a real difference in people’s lives. Seeing the residents settle in so quickly, and knowing they feel safe, supported, and independent, is exactly why we do what we do.

“I’m proud of the passion and teamwork that brought this vision to life, and grateful to our partners who helped make it happen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £20m project was funded by Calico Homes and Homes England, with care provided by Syncora Care. The development was completed by Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction.

Winners will be announced at an awards dinner, which shines a light on those with a vision to further elevate the region, driving growth and prosperity, at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Thursday 13 November.