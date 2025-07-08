Jonathan Hinder MP: Getting the NHS Back on Its Feet

Last week’s announcement of the government’s 10 Year Health Plan is a turning point for our NHS. It’s bold, it’s overdue, and it’s exactly what people voted for: a proper plan to get the NHS back on its feet – fixing a broken system, and building something better for the years ahead.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan sets out three major shifts in how healthcare will be delivered. The first is a move from hospital-based care to services rooted in the community. People will be able to access more GP appointments, mental health support, follow-up care, physiotherapy and more, locally, and in the evenings and at weekends. That will mean easier access to the right care at the right time, and less pressure on overstretched hospitals.

The second shift is a greater focus on prevention. Too often, people only get help when their condition becomes serious. That’s not good for patients or for the NHS. Prevention means identifying problems earlier, supporting people to stay healthy, and reducing the eventual strain on emergency care. This will includes local screening services, community health teams, and more support for people living with long-term conditions. It’s a smarter, more sustainable approach to healthcare – and it’s long overdue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third shift is about using digital tools to make access quicker and easier. Many people just want a simple way to get advice, book an appointment, or get their test results. Same-day phone consultations, joined-up records, and better digital services will mean patients aren’t left chasing referrals or repeating the same story over and over. It’ll also mean less admin for staff, and more time spent on care.

Jonathan on a recent visit to Royal Blackburn Hospital

Here in Pendle and Clitheroe, we’re already seeing this plan put into action. I’ve secured new investment to expand capacity at Harambee Surgery in Trawden and Clitheroe Health Centre. These are practical upgrades that will mean more appointments and shorter waits for local people.

Nationally, we’ve delivered 4.2 million extra appointments since last July, recruited nearly 2,000 more GPs, and brought waiting lists to their lowest level in two years. In East Lancashire, over 8,000 people came off the waiting list between October 2024 and April 2025. That’s real progress in a short space of time.

There’s more to do. But the direction is right. Labour created the NHS. Now we’re rebuilding it – with care that’s faster, fairer, and properly available in the communities where people live.