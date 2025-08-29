Faith and community leaders in Burnley will come together next week to celebrate 1,500 years of the Prophet Muhammad.

An interfaith community event will take place on Saturday, September 6th, from 3pm to 5pm at Daneshouse Community Centre.

People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to attend the event, which will mark 15 centuries since the Prophet Muhammad was born.

Imam Ghulaam Mustafa Nawaz said: "Normally, we have Islamic gatherings, but we thought this time we need a special event, especially with everything going on, to unite people.

Imam Ghulaam Mustafa Nawaz, of Burnley, at an interfaith community event.

"At a time when our town has faced pain and division, it is more important than ever that we come together in peace, reflection, and unity. Faith leaders, community voices, and neighbours from across Burnley will join to mark this special occasion - because healing, respect, and togetherness are the foundations of a stronger future.

"Everyone is welcome. Let's show that Burnley stands united."

The afternoon will feature Islamic hymns and speeches from faith/community voices.