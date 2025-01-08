Inspiring the Next Generation of Early Years Professionals: Headteacher Shares Experience with Burnley College T Level Students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Karen Gordon, the well-respected Headteacher at Reedley Hallows Nursery, has been inspiring T Level Early Years learners at Burnley College.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen has a wealth of experience in shaping education, as a practitioner and curriculum influencer. She shared invaluable insights into what it takes to thrive in the rewarding world of Early Years education.

During her visit, Karen emphasised the importance of professional behaviours and safeguarding knowledge as cornerstones of success in Early Years roles:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can teach skills and content but, without communication, initiative and professionalism, you won’t go far in this field.

Karen Gordon, Headteacher at Reedley Hallows Nursery (L) and Burley College Early Years Tutor Tina Anadkat (R)

“I think Burnley College does an amazing job of helping students develop those essentials.”

Karen was especially impressed by the ambition she witnessed in Burnley College learners:

“So many of them already have a clear vision of where they want to go, with the majority looking beyond being a Teaching Assistant, setting their sights on becoming teachers or other roles where they can really make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That aspiration, that drive to challenge themselves, is what will allow them to succeed.”

T Levels were launched in 2020 and are an exciting and innovative qualification which combines expert tuition in the classroom with at least 315 hours, approximately 45 days, on a real-world work placement.

Burley College Early Years Tutor Tina Anadkat, a Government-appointed T Level Ambassador, says that makes T Levels such an exciting pathway:

“It’s so much more than simply going through a textbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We prepare learners for the real world – how to communicate, present themselves professionally and take the initiative.

“We remind them to ask for the experience they want; push themselves forward to learn new skills and roles and show they’re truly work-ready.’”

Karen has an established relationship with Burnley College, attending a pioneering employer group focussed on tailoring the T Level curriculum and Teaching Assistant qualifications to real-world needs.

Karen says it reflects a shared commitment to developing highly skilled, work-ready learners:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the calibre of students at Burnley College is really high. You can really see how learning is never simply a box-ticking exercise at Burnley College.

“The College genuinely listens to employer feedback and we see changes as early as the next year. That’s rare, and it’s what makes Burnley College stand out.”

“I’ve worked in a number of regions, but the level of collaboration here in Lancashire is unique.

“Burnley College is really ahead of the game, ensuring that what’s taught aligns perfectly with what employers need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the benefits to employers of offering T Level placement, like her own nursery, are clear:

“The Students we take from Burnley College are always exceptionally well-prepared and a real boost to our business.

“At the same time, we always know who to reach out to for support at Burnley College. It’s a partnership that works.”

Discover how to turn your passion for education and young people into a truly rewarding career. Learn from industry-experienced Tutors at the Number 1 College in England*: https://www.burnley.ac.uk/search/?st=h&q=tlevel

*in the Government’s National Achievement Rate Tables for learners aged 16-18, since 2018.