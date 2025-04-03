I'm a micro pig expert, and here's five reasons why Burnley animal lovers should pick a pet pig instead of a dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A miniature pig expert who runs an award-winning farm breeding the adorable creatures is sharing why pet pigs can be better than pet dogs.

Olivia Mikhail is the founder of Kew Little Pigs, the UK’s leading miniature pig breeder. The farm is renowned for its commitment to animal welfare, offering a family-friendly experience where people can meet, learn about, and adopt miniature pigs as pets.

As the founder of Kew Little Pigs, the UK’s leading miniature pig breeder, Olivia has spent years working with these intelligent, social, and surprisingly complex animals, and believes that they

She said: "Miniature pigs are not just adorable farm animals; they are incredibly fascinating creatures with some remarkable traits that might just surprise dog lovers.

Pigs make amazing pets - Animal News Agency

"While many people might see pigs and dogs as vastly different, they actually share many common qualities. Here are five amazing facts that compare pigs to dogs, and perhaps, will make you see pigs in a new light."

1. Pigs are Smarter Than Dogs!

It’s often said that dogs are man's best friend, renowned for their intelligence and loyalty. But did you know that pigs actually rank higher than dogs when it comes to cognitive abilities? Research shows that pigs can solve complex problems and even use mirrors to find hidden food – a skill that some dogs struggle to master. At Kew Little Pigs, we work closely with our pigs, teaching them commands and tricks. Their ability to learn and problem-solve continues to impress our visitors. In fact, pigs are often regarded as being as intelligent as a 3-year-old child, making them one of the smartest animals you’ll ever encounter.

2. Social Pigs: More Than Just Farm Animals

Kew Little Pigs is the UK's leading ethical breeder of micro pigs - Animal News Agency

Pigs, like dogs, are highly social animals. In fact, they can form deep emotional bonds with their companions. At Kew Little Pigs, we pride ourselves on raising our miniature pigs in a loving, family environment, where they are part of the social fabric. Pigs communicate using a range of vocalizations, but they also rely heavily on their sense of smell to interact with others. This level of social sophistication is something many dog owners will recognise – the way dogs use their body language and bark to communicate with both humans and other dogs. Pigs, too, use their keen sense of smell to interact with their world in fascinating ways.

3. The Amazing Sense of Smell – Pigs vs Dogs

Dogs are famous for their incredible sense of smell, often used in search-and-rescue operations or sniffing out drugs and explosives. But did you know that pigs actually have an even more powerful olfactory system? Their sense of smell is so acute that they are used in some parts of the world for truffle hunting. Truffles are highly prized fungi that grow deep underground, and pigs have the ability to detect them with their sensitive snouts. While dogs may be the go-to animal for many scent-based tasks, pigs have an olfactory prowess that far surpasses them – making them a vital asset in certain industries.

4. What Pigs Eat: Omnivores vs Carnivores

While dogs are primarily carnivores, pigs are omnivores – meaning they eat both plant and animal matter. Pigs have a varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, grains, and even meat. In the wild, pigs are opportunistic feeders, often scavenging for anything they can find. This is part of the reason why pigs are often used for foraging tasks, and at Kew Little Pigs, we ensure that our pigs are provided with a balanced, nutritious diet to keep them happy and healthy. Despite their reputation as garbage eaters, domestic pigs should not be fed scraps or leftovers; instead, they thrive on a diet of fresh, quality food.

5. Pigs Live Longer Than Dogs

While many dog breeds have a lifespan of around 10-15 years, pigs generally live much longer. Miniature pigs, when cared for properly, can live anywhere from 15 to 20 years – and in some cases, even longer. This makes them long-term companions for those who choose them as pets. At Kew Little Pigs, we are committed to ensuring that every pig finds a loving home where it will be cared for throughout its life. It's important for potential owners to be aware that, like dogs, pigs require ongoing care and attention. But the reward of having a pig as a pet is certainly worth the commitment!

Olivia added: "At Kew Little Pigs, we are proud to offer more than just adorable pigs for people to adopt – we provide a chance to experience the unique and captivating world of miniature pigs. Our farm is also an award-winning family attraction where visitors can interact with our pigs and learn more about their care and behaviour.

"Whether you're a dog lover or someone who's new to the world of pigs, these incredible animals are truly deserving of our admiration. After all, when it comes to intelligence, social behaviour, and even their remarkable sense of smell, pigs are just as fascinating as dogs – and, in many ways, even more so."

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com