Huge fundraising drive begins with spooky Halloween sleepover for cancer charities

Not-for-profit leisure trust, Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC) has launched a ‘force for good’ fundraising programme to make the borough a healthier, happier place through community-focused events, projects and activities.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the first is a 30-place Halloween sleepover at Towneley Hall next month raising money for charities supporting cancer patients.

The proceeds will support Labels for CARES (Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support) in their mission to ensure local people have access to early cancer screening, as well as BLC’s Health & Wellbeing Programmes delivering recovery and rehabilitation support for those living with and beyond cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the trust has secured four places at the iconic London Marathon for the next four years, starting in 2026, and details of the first four runners successful in the BLC ballot, will be revealed soon.

Spooky: Towneley Hall where the sleepover is taking place

Rachel Davies, BLC’s Community Development Manager, says: “We believe the power of local people coming together to support local initiatives can make a difference in our community and support those who need it the most.

“That’s why we are inviting people to fundraise for our charitable events, projects and activities. Whether they’re interested in participating in a challenge, sponsoring an event, or creating their own fundraising activity, their efforts will directly benefit the people and places around us.”

Under the banner of ‘Be a force for good for Burnley’, BLC is looking for fundraisers to support a range of projects, that fall under four wider initiatives:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walking Back to Happiness – walking-based projects ranging from gentle health walks, themed walks to walking football and netball.

– walking-based projects ranging from gentle health walks, themed walks to walking football and netball. Breaking Barriers, Building Champions – funding for sport-related, talent pathways, subsidised swimming, grassroots and club development support, school sports and more.

– funding for sport-related, talent pathways, subsidised swimming, grassroots and club development support, school sports and more. Healthy Hearts, Happy Minds – empowering individuals of every ability to live healthier, happier lives via a varied range of sessions such as SEND dance and inclusive cycling.

– empowering individuals of every ability to live healthier, happier lives via a varied range of sessions such as SEND dance and inclusive cycling. Creative and Connected Communities – helping people embrace the great outdoors through BLC’s #OutdoorTown vision, cultural activities, and one-off events.

A promotional poster for the inaugural fundraiser

BLC has launched a social media campaign with the hashtag #ForceForGood to encourage fundraisers.

The ‘HALLoween’ sleepover takes place on Saturday 1 November. BLC is looking for pairs to take part with each duo paying £100 with a commitment to raise an additional £400 sponsorship per duo.

Billed as a scary night together to support people going through a scary time in their lives, the event includes:

Overnight camp-out inside Towneley Hall — an experience not usually open to the public.

Guided woodland wander.

Twilight tour of Towneley Hall.

Scary movie screening.

Themed quiz.

Professional photos of the night.

Morning brews and pastries.

For more details about the sleepover visit https://blcgroup.co.uk/halloween-sleepover-at-towneley-hall/, or to discuss fundraising opportunities, reach out to [email protected]