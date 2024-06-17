Housebuilder and mortgage experts bring confidence to first time buyers in Burnley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes has teamed up with Acumen Mortgages to share need-to-know information about mortgages for those looking to step onto the property ladder in Burnley.

Acumen helps home buyers to secure mortgages with ease, including those securing new properties with Barratt Homes. With a range of properties available for first time buyers at its Brun Lea Heights development in Burnley, the five star housebuilder in partnership with Acumen can help anyone on the journey to homeownership.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: "We are dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their dream of owning a home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When purchasing a new home with us, customers have access to Independent Mortgage Advisers to gain valuable insights into affordability and securing the best deals available.

BM - A typical street scene at Brun Lea Heights in Burnley

“In collaboration with Acumen Mortgages, we are sharing best practice and introducing initiatives to revolutionise the home buying experience.”

Amidst some concerns surrounding mortgage accessibility and rates in 2024, Acumen’s experts are offering advice to prospective homebuyers, disparaging myths and addressing their concerns head-on.

Gemma Perry, Operations Director at Acumen, has worked with customers from a range of backgrounds. She said: “Our team helps customers from all walks of life to achieve their dream of owning a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just because they don’t have perfect credit scores or a large income, it doesn’t mean owning their own home isn’t achievable. We’d like to share some useful information for home buyers and, in particular, first time buyers.”

Secure your mortgage in principle…

Gemma said: “Prior to the property search, it’s useful to get a mortgage in principle as it will give you an indication of what you can afford, and what a lender is willing to offer you.”

Every little helps…

Whilst first time buyers might know the deposit and mortgage they can afford, it’s important to think about the extras.

Gemma continued: “We’d always suggest making sure you’ve got a little extra money saved to cover any associated costs, such as solicitor fees and any insurance costs.”

You don’t need a 10% deposit…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First time buyers don’t need a 10% deposit to secure a new home, and there are alternative options available.

Gemma said: “With brand-new homes, developers will often have offers and schemes and can assist you with your own unique financing solutions, such as Barratt Homes’ deposit boost and key worker deposit contribution scheme.”

Popularity trends in mortgages…

Whilst there are different varieties of mortgages available, there’s one that proves popular with buyers.

Gemma added: “Fixed rate mortgages are the most popular, as you’re able to fix the interest rate and your payments are the same every month. It gives you certainty on your monthly payments, and the reassurance that there will be no changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, Acumen and Barratt Homes are committed to debunking myths, breaking down barriers, and empowering individuals to embark on their journey to homeownership with confidence and ease.

For mortgage advice or to find out more about available mortgage initiatives, visit the website at Acumen Mortgages.