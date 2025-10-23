Hospital therapy dog crowned national dog of the year

East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust’s (ELHT) therapy dog has been named overall winner for the BBC Countryfile Magazine Dog of the Year 2025 competition.

Alfie, who joined the Trust in January 2022 thanks to a grant from NHS Charities Together, beat hundreds of other beloved pups to take the lead in the national competition.

The BBC competition is the ultimate celebration of people’s much-loved pets. Proud owners were asked to submit photos of their beloved pups across four canine categories and these included Adventure Buddy, Cuddle Champion, Rescue Dog and Working Wonder – the latter being Alfie’s category. The judging panel reviewed the entries and shortlisted five dogs in each category and the public voted for their favourite one.

Alfie, who was described by the Trust as “a remarkable lad who seems to intuitively know his work” adding “he brings love, compassion and hope into every situation and enables smiles and comfort”, not only came top in his own category but took overall winner too!

Alfie the therapy dog

Celebrating his fourth birthday next month, Alfie is based at the Spiritual Care Centre at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and works with Rachel Fielding, Chaplain and Therapy Dog Practitioner at ELHT to provide wellbeing support for the Trust’s 1,400 patients and over 9,000 staff.

His work encompasses children, teenagers, the elderly, patients and their families at end of life – and everything in between – and has made such a difference to the Trust.

Rachel said: “Every week he spends time with patients, visitors and colleagues, bringing a smile to everyone he meets and resting beside them during difficult moments.

“As he has matured and grown, his work has become more focused and patients and their visitors have shared what a wonderful support he is.

Rachel with Alfie

“End of life changes precious moments not just for the patient, but those at the bedside – frequently the message comes through about a hand reaching out to touch his fur, or a patient leaning in for comfort. Memories of comfort for loved ones to cherish.”

Alfie can brighten a difficult day for staff and patients simply by walking down a corridor and being seen - he even melted a royal heart when the Duchess of Cambridge visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in January 2022 and she asked for a cuddle!

Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate Alfie being recognised for all the amazing work he does along with Rachel. We are so proud we were able to achieve the grant from NHS Charities Together that provided this – something above and beyond what is usually possible.

“The impact Alfie has had on the Trust is phenomenal. His service is continually recognised and valued, and we know how lucky we are to have him.”

Alfie with ELHT staff

All the money for Alfie’s care and upkeep kindly comes from donations and fundraising. If you would like to contribute to Alfie and his amazing work through a donation or a fundraiser, please visit www.elhtandme.co.uk

