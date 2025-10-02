'Hope4Accrington': Church of England launches vision for growth, renewal and community transformation

Senior church leaders, civic representatives, educators and local clergy were amongst community leaders gathered at St Christopher’s High School for the launch of ‘Hope4Accrington’.

The project is a bold new initiative aimed at growing the church, investing in communities, and sharing the transformative message of Jesus Christ.

Monday marks the beginning of a collaborative journey to discern a shared vision for the future of the Church in Accrington and surrounding areas - Baxenden, Huncoat, and Oswaldtwistle - at a time when Hyndburn Council is also investing in a major town centre renewal plan.

The Church’s vision is to align spiritual renewal in the area with civic regeneration, all working together for the greater good of the community.

Showing how serious the church is about the future of the town attendees on Monday night included local clergy with their churchwardens and church secretaries; the Bishops of Blackburn and Burnley; the Area Dean and Deanery Lay Chair; the Diocesan Director of Mission and the Director of the Diocesan Board of Education - all alongside other senior civic and community representatives, as well as staff and headteachers from Church of England schools.

Schoolchildren from the town were also represented on the night in a series of special videos shown to those present. The new project also recognises the opportunity to build foundations of faith in young people and to learn from the needs of the communities the schools serve.

The Hope4Accrington project is rooted in the Diocese’s Mission and Financial Flourishing (MFF) strategy, which identified Accrington as a priority area for growth. A successful bid to The Church of England’s national Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment (SMMI) fund in 2024 secured initial funding for a new Strategic Mission and Planning Enabler post, fixed-term for three years, to help coordinate the next phase of work.

This role will support the discernment of parish vision and the development of a mission action plan; all of which will inform a second bid to SMMI in 2026.

Rt Rev Dr Joe Kennedy, Bishop of Burnley, is leading the project and said: “This is about investing in places where the Church is already present and active. Our churches and schools are working incredibly hard to share the love of Jesus in their communities - often under immense pressure. This project is about giving them the support, encouragement and resources they need to grow the Kingdom of God in fresh and confident ways.”

Prayer will be central to Hope4Accrington, with parish leaders meeting weekly at St Andrew’s Church; regular gatherings at the Diocesan Offices (Mondays and Wednesdays), and a special Week of Prayer coming soon focussed on the renewal of the whole area. Of course, prayer is already embedded into local church and school life; this will also be redoubled going forward.

The long-term vision includes:

Lives transformed by coming to know and follow Jesus

Vibrant, joyful churches serving people of all ages and backgrounds

Church buildings that are open, welcoming, and fit for purpose

A community working together for its greater good — spiritually and practically

The project also opens the door to future job creation, with potential roles emerging to support the work of churches and schools as the initiative grows. It aims to foster experimentation and collaboration across the deanery — sharing learning, maximising resources, and building strong networks.

Bishop Joe added: “We are daring to imagine communities of hope — places where the gospel turns things on its head and brings peace, purpose and joy. This is not just about buildings or strategy. It’s about people meeting Jesus and discovering the difference He makes. We’re inviting everyone — churches, schools, civic leaders and local residents — to help shape that future together.

“And this launch event is just the beginning. A wider consultation process will now begin, inviting voices from across the community to co-create the future of the Church of England in these parishes. The Church is committed to listening, learning, and walking alongside the people of Accrington and beyond.”

Church, school, civic and community representatives gather to look forward to renewed 'Hope4Accrington' at the launch of the initiative at St Christopher's CofE High School in the town.

Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, leads discussions as part of the launch event.

(left to right) Thomas Humphreys of St Christopher's 6th form, Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North and Ruth McGaughey, Deputy Diocesan Secretary.

Parishes from across the local area were represented at the launch of Hope4Accrington including (left to right) Heather Pitman from the John Paul Parish, Baxenden and Linda Rogerson, Joanne Jackson and Brenda Maynard all from St John with St Augustine's, Accrington.