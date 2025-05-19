Homebuilder’s Highlight Reel: Property Seekers Given Glimpse Of New Home

Leading developer Barratt Homes has released a video highlighting one of the three bedroom properties at its Burnley development.

The video enables property seekers to explore the Birchmoor on the Brun Lea Heights development from the comfort of their own home.

The Birchmoor is a neatly designed, three bedroom family home. The comfortable lounge leads to a fully-fitted contemporary open-plan kitchen with a dining space.

Upstairs, would-be buyers will find the main bedroom, a twin bedroom for the little ones and a single bedroom which could easily adapt into a study. The modern family bathroom suite completes the floor.

BM - 001 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Kingsley_4bed - A typical Kitchen Dining Room at a Barratt Homes development

Barratt Homes has a selection of Birchmoor style homes available on the development with a variety of moving schemes and offers.

These include the Deposit Unlock scheme, the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme and the Deposit Boost scheme; all of which are designed to make the house buying process simpler and more affordable.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We created the video to make the details of the Birchmoor style home as accessible as possible for our customers who want a glimpse of our properties prior to visiting Brun Lea Heights.

“The two-minute video provides a valuable insight into the Birchmoor and all it can offer property seekers looking to find a three bedroom home that will suit their needs.”

BM - 020 BM_BrunLeaHeights_Burnley_Kingsley_4bed - A typical Barratt Homes Bedroom

Sitting on the southern side of Burnley, residents at Brun Lea Heights will fall in love with the rural surroundings without having to compromise on fantastic rail and road links to nearby towns and cities.

Brun Lea Heights is located on Rossendale Road and has a collection of three and four bedroom homes on the market from £249,000.

For details about the new homes being built in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.