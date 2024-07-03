Homebuilders announced as Pendle Pub Walk sponsor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading award-winning homebuilder, Northstone, has announced it will be sponsoring and even hosting a pop-up bar with ‘Spin to Win’ a beer at this weekend’s Pendle Pub Walk – an annual event organised by Pendleside Hospice and Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club, to raise money for their much-needed services.

Taking place this Saturday 6th July with headline event sponsor, Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, they are expecting approximately 2,000 walkers to take part in the circular walk which is characterised by regular stop offs at a selection of Pendle’s finest pubs.

Northstone’s Keld development, in Barrowford, is now an official venue for the walk, with participants that choose to stop here for refreshments able to indulge in drinks from the iconic Coppa Fizz van that will be on site for the day. Serving beer on tap, cocktails, wine and spirits, this new addition to the route will be a refreshing pit stop as walkers leave or return from the Barrowford start and finish point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the sponsorship, Anita Jolley, Sales Director at Northstone said: “We’re delighted to be an official sponsor for the Pendle Pub Walk – it is a key calendar date for the local community and sees thousands of people come together to raise money for two incredibly important causes.

Pendle Pub Walk Map

“There is a really lovely community forming at Keld as the development progresses and it will be fantastic to welcome residents from the wider area to come and see what we have built. We know the walkers will be in need of a tipple or two to help get them through the rest of their walk, so are thrilled to have Coppa Fizz on site serving drinks for the day and to add to that, we will be offering people the chance to win a free pint on the day with our special ‘spin to win’ wheel.”

All guests purchasing at least one drink will be entered into the ‘spin to win’ competition to win a free beer, subject to availability as there are 80 pints up for grabs! You can only enter once and every other panel on the wheel will win a beer and those remaining panels will also be an exclusive offer on a new build home.

Northstone is known for its eco-leading solutions within all its homes featuring triple glazed full-length windows and an intelligent heating system as standard, to it being the first homebuilder in the UK to become a Gold Member of The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside, aiming to enhance biodiversity for the benefit of local wildlife and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On completion, it’s Keld development will feature 239 homes in a variety of two-, three- and four-bedroom styles, available across 10 different house types once complete. Current prices are £139,000 for a 50% shared ownership offering on a 3 bed and £379,950 for a 4 bed home which includes a 5% Deposit Paid offer