Homebuilder highlights benefits of thriving Leyland community

History meets modernity as Barratt Homes is giving house hunters the chance to secure their place in one of the most quaint and rural areas in Lancashire.

Located on Longmeanygate in Leyland, Centurion Village gained its name due to the nearby Centurion Tank monument, which can be found on Flensburg Way. The Centurion Tanks were manufactured in Leyland and utilised by the British military for over 60 years, being deployed in Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf.

Prior to the development, the area had been home to the historic Leyland Test Track. Having initially opened in the 1970s, it had been used to trial prototype vehicles and trucks before later being utilised for motorsports and police training.

Leyland’s rich history is captured by a number of monuments and statues scattered throughout the town. As well as the aforementioned Centurion Tank, there is also Bobby the Iron Horse, a 15-foot tall sculpture of a horse and cart designed to commemorate all of the horses employed to help move heavy goods.

Today, Leyland sits on the edge of the beautiful Lancashire countryside with Preston city centre little over five miles away, which gives potential home buyers the best of both worlds in a semi-rural area with a fantastic heritage. The development also benefits from 24 acres of public open space and two play areas for younger residents to enjoy.

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “As a leading developer, we aim to build our homes in a beautiful setting that can benefit a variety of property seekers. Not only are our homes in a handpicked location, but new residents can benefit from homes built with energy efficiency and cost-effective living in mind.”

“Centurion Village has quickly become a property hotspot where buyers don’t need to compromise on anything for their dream home due to its outstanding location, the superior designs, and the high quality materials and building techniques used by our site teams.”

Centurion Village currently has a range of three bedroom homes suitable for both first-time buyers and growing families, with prices starting from £236,000.

For further information on the properties available in the area, please call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8474 or visit the website.