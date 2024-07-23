Homebuilder and charity come together to launch Northstone Breakfast Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, and community charity, Colne Open Door Centre, have come together to launch the Northstone Breakfast Club - the first free breakfast club for children located in Pendle – which has the highest child food poverty statistics in the country.

The Club officially launched on the first day of school holidays and will see Colne Open Door Centre open its doors one hour earlier every Monday – Friday between 9am and 10am, giving children access to a selection of free breakfast choices, as well as an onsite crisis support worker available to deal with any issues that parents, grandparents or carers may have.

Colne Open Door Centre successfully applied to Northstone’s community fund appeal earlier this year, when the homebuilder was looking for a local charity to give a £2,000 cash boost to. Having been inundated with very strong applications, the Colne Open Door centre was chosen and rewarded with £2000 which will go towards providing a choice of warm breakfast to every child under 16 who needs a helping hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the donation, Chrissie Bramhall, Communities Manager at Northstone said: “While we had so many worthy applications for the community fund, Colne Open Door Centre’s was incredibly impactful and highlighted a desperate need amongst the community and a solid plan to make a change that would positively impact hundreds of local children and families over time.

Colne Open Door Centre launches breakfast club thanks to Northstone donation

“Their wish to use the grant to support the launch of a breakfast club really struck a nerve with us and we were delighted to be able to offer them the money and even more thrilled to see how quickly they have been able to turn their idea into a reality.”

Phil Wilson, Chief Executive at Northstone added: “Six members of the Northstone team, including myself, volunteered at the launch to meet children and their families that the community fund will be having a direct impact on with the opening of the Northstone Breakfast Club; and we are incredibly proud to be associated with such an amazing initiative. It was humbling and inspirational to see the charity in action today as we launched the campaign and also donated items to the food bank that we have been collecting in recent weeks. We look forward to hearing more stories about how the breakfast club is making a difference and working with the charity again soon.”

Pendle is currently ranked number one in the country for child food poverty with Colne Open Door Centre already supporting many of the families most in need through its community café which offers low cost meals and supplying free food parcels. The charity also supports individuals and families who are facing distress and crisis in their lives. Colne Open Door Centre is a life line for many vulnerable individuals and families who desperately need food, guidance, counselling, rehoming and much more helping over 4,500 individuals and families each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Alderson, Centre Manager at The Open Door Centre added: “We can’t thank Northstone enough for the £2,000 cash boost and for joining us at our very first Breakfast Club. It will enable us to give every child a good start to the day, not just with the food but having some structure to the day in a warm and welcoming café; the impact of which cannot be underestimated.”