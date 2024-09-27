Holy Trinity C of E Primary School children run the colours for Guide Dogs
But the run had a serious objective which resulted in the splendid sum of £1464.77 being raised on behalf of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
The fundraising followed a visit to the school by David Herbert who is himself blind and a speaker on behalf of the Association.
David, who lives near the school, said: "When I visited the school I spoke to the children about the problems visually impaired people face every day and how these can be overcome.
"The children asked lots of interesting and direct questions and I think we all got something out of it."
‘The Colour Run' was organised by the school’s Sports Co-ordinator Jordan Little and everybody enthusiastically joined in. Well done to everyone at Holy Trinity. What an amazing effort!
