Holy Trinity C of E Primary School children run the colours for Guide Dogs

Great fun was had by the children and staff of Holy Trinity C of E Primary School when they took part in a Colour Run earlier this year.

But the run had a serious objective which resulted in the splendid sum of £1464.77 being raised on behalf of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

The fundraising followed a visit to the school by David Herbert who is himself blind and a speaker on behalf of the Association.

David, who lives near the school, said: "When I visited the school I spoke to the children about the problems visually impaired people face every day and how these can be overcome.

"The children asked lots of interesting and direct questions and I think we all got something out of it."

‘The Colour Run' was organised by the school’s Sports Co-ordinator Jordan Little and everybody enthusiastically joined in. Well done to everyone at Holy Trinity. What an amazing effort!