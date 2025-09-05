Burnley Council is pressing ahead with its ambitious High Five for Heritage programme, working closely with partners after being invited by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to submit a full application for a £4.8 million grant contribution to an overall £10m intervention.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the bid is approved, this five-year, heritage-led regeneration initiative will bring significant investment into Burnley’s Civic Core, commencing in April 2026. The programme will focus on restoring landmark heritage buildings, enhancing public spaces, and delivering a wide range of cultural and community activities.

Although much progress is taking place behind the scenes, the Council has stressed that visible changes on the ground may take time. Given the scale and complexity of the project, detailed planning and funding agreements must be completed before delivery can begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is now preparing its final application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will be assessed in late 2025, with a decision expected in early 2026.

High Five for Heritage: Burnley project continues to move forward

Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy & Growth, said: “Securing the Heritage Fund’s support for our outline bid was a huge milestone for Burnley and a real vote of confidence in our town. However, as with many large regeneration projects, there are still key stages to complete before work can start on site. Successful heritage and funding programmes require time, careful planning, strong partnerships, and robust agreements to ensure we get it right.”

The High Five for Heritage programme is being delivered in partnership with Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure & Culture, Burnley Civic Trust, Burnley BID, Mid Pennine Arts, and the Burnley Cultural Consortium.