High Five for Heritage: Burnley project continues to move forward
If the bid is approved, this five-year, heritage-led regeneration initiative will bring significant investment into Burnley’s Civic Core, commencing in April 2026. The programme will focus on restoring landmark heritage buildings, enhancing public spaces, and delivering a wide range of cultural and community activities.
Although much progress is taking place behind the scenes, the Council has stressed that visible changes on the ground may take time. Given the scale and complexity of the project, detailed planning and funding agreements must be completed before delivery can begin.
The Council is now preparing its final application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which will be assessed in late 2025, with a decision expected in early 2026.
Councillor Lubna Khan, Executive Member for Economy & Growth, said: “Securing the Heritage Fund’s support for our outline bid was a huge milestone for Burnley and a real vote of confidence in our town. However, as with many large regeneration projects, there are still key stages to complete before work can start on site. Successful heritage and funding programmes require time, careful planning, strong partnerships, and robust agreements to ensure we get it right.”
The High Five for Heritage programme is being delivered in partnership with Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure & Culture, Burnley Civic Trust, Burnley BID, Mid Pennine Arts, and the Burnley Cultural Consortium.