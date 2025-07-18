HB Machinery joins KUHN’s dealer network

KUHN Farm Machinery has strengthened its dealer coverage in north west England with the appointment of HB Machinery, based near Preston.

KUHN has a strong presence in the west of the country and the partnership with HB Machinery fills part of an opening in its dealer network. The new dealer’s area begins near its base at Wrea Green, just west of Preston, and extends beyond Lancaster at its most northerly point. The outlet will retail KUHN’s full line of equipment and, founders, Harry and Donna Boardman say the team are excited to work with a premium brand and product range.

“I wanted to work with a high quality and respected implement manufacturer that can supply market-leading products for our diverse customer base. From feeding and bedding kit for small dairy farmers, high output grassland machines for contractors, and innovative technology and cultivators for our professional root crop customers, KUHN’s portfolio fits neatly into the requirements of the area.”

HB Machinery started in 2020 and has specialised in selling quality used tractors for both domestic and export markets. Harry and Donna believe selling and supporting KUHN machines, alongside the current franchise of Bailey Trailers, will be very appealing to end users. Karl Ridsdale, area sales manager at KUHN UK, says Harry’s reputation and proactive attitude will be well received by customers.

“Harry and his team are passionate and enthusiastic about the KUHN brand, which is exactly what we want from our dealers. He has the knowledge and expertise that’s so valuable, and it strengthens our position in the west. We’re looking forward to supporting his family business to grow and flourish with the KUHN brand.”