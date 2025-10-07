Have Your Say on the Future of Local Government in Burnley and Pendle

Banner stating the Future of Local Councils in Lancashire - Have your say

Survey open from Tuesday 7th October to Sunday 26th October.

Burnley Borough Council and Pendle Borough Council are inviting residents, businesses, and community organisations living and operating in Burnley and Pendle to share their views on proposals for how local councils across Lancashire could be reorganised.

The Government is planning changes to how councils are structured in England, replacing the current two-tier system of county and district councils with larger unitary authorities responsible for all local services in their areas.

Earlier this year, a Lancashire wide consultation sought initial views from residents and stakeholders across the county about how local councils could be reorganised. Thank you to everyone who took the time to contribute their thoughts during that process.

Building on that feedback, Burnley and Pendle councils are now developing proposals for five unitary authorities across Lancashire and are jointly preparing a business case for this.

Both councils believe that smaller unitary councils would be more responsive to local needs, closer to residents, and better placed to deliver high-quality services.

The survey, which is now open, gives people the chance to have their say on these developing proposals. It runs from Tuesday 7th October until Sunday 26th October.

For more information about the proposals and to view maps of the potential council areas, visit Local Government Reorganisation - burnley.gov.uk