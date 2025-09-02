HAPPA celebrates huge success with Burnley’s first Festival of the Horse

HAPPA (Horse and Pony Protection Association) is celebrating the outstanding success of its first-ever Festival of the Horse, held on Saturday, August 30 at Shores Hey Farm, Burnley. The event attracted hundreds of visitors from across the region, who came together to enjoy a day filled with equestrian demonstrations, family activities and community spirit. All in aid of raising vital funds for the charity’s rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming work.

The festival raised over £6,000, a vital contribution towards HAPPA’s ongoing mission to give neglected and abused horses and ponies a second chance at life.

Visitors praised the event for its variety, atmosphere and professionalism, with feedback from both the public and guest speakers describing it as “inspiring,” “a fantastic day out,” and “an event the North West has been waiting for".

The festival brought together a wide range of stallholders and equestrian professionals, including Baileys Horse Feeds, Aireworth Vets Equine, SMART Saddles, BHS North West, Pendle RDA and The Pony Club Pendle Forest.

Demonstrations included Ashley Ward’s breathtaking dressage display, Rhianne’s carriage driving demo, and the crowd favourite, Porridge the Long-Haired Lipizzaner.

Jennifer Burton, Education and Engagement Manager at HAPPA, said:

“We are absolutely delighted with how successful our very first Festival of the Horse has been. The event truly showcased the breadth of the equestrian world and brought our community together in such a positive way.

"The feedback from our visitors has been phenomenal, and we’re thrilled that so many people left inspired, entertained, and with a greater awareness of the vital work HAPPA does for horses and ponies in need.”

April Hinnigan, Head of Marketing and PR at HAPPA, added: “This was our first time hosting an event of this kind, and we are overjoyed with the incredible turnout and the generosity of our supporters. It is clear from the amazing feedback we’ve received that the Festival of the Horse has already become a highlight in the local calendar. We are now firmly planning for 2026, with the ambition to make next year’s festival even bigger and better.

"Every ticket purchased and every penny raised helps us continue our mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome neglected horses and ponies.”

The success of the festival was made possible thanks to the invaluable support of HAPPA’s dedicated volunteers, Healthier Heroes CIC for managing car parking, Pendle First Aid, and the many local businesses and organisations who contributed to the day.

HAPPA is now inviting potential stallholders, guest speakers and demonstrators to get in touch about opportunities to be part of the Festival of the Horse 2026. With the foundation firmly set, the Charity is committed to building on this year’s success to create an even more engaging, inclusive and impactful event for equestrians and the wider community.

For more information about HAPPA’s work, and to express interest in supporting the 2026 Festival, visit www.happa.org.uk or contact the team at [email protected].