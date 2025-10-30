Grateful parents raise thousands for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Burnley Hospital

Joe, Lauren and Sophie with NICU and ELHT&Me colleagues.

Joe and Lauren Rowbotham, from Ramsbottom, donated over £2,000 to East Lancashire Hospital NHS Trust’s charity ELHT&Me following the amazing care the team at NICU provided for their poorly daughter Sophie.

The couple donned their trainers and joined thousands of runners on Sunday, 12 October to complete the Manchester Half Marathon in a bid to raise a good amount for ‘such a great cause’.

Lauren said: “Our daughter Sophie was born on 29 May 2024 and the incredible team at NICU helped her for the first five days of her life.

“While myself and Joe were left feeling vulnerable during those testing hours, the amazing care the incredible team gave Sophie left us inspired by them with a feeling like we wanted to do something to say a huge thanks for what they did.”

Sophie in NICU

Sophie was born at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

The birth was sadly not straightforward and after an emergency c-section Sophie weighed just 5lbs 6oz. Taken to high dependency in NICU she needed resuscitation and was diagnosed with hyperlactatemia – an abnormally high concentration of lactate in the bloodstream.

Despite being in an incubator, Joe was able to stay by her side.

“The support was unbelievable,” he recalls. “Lauren was recovering on a ward so at 2am I nipped to see her to reassure her how Sophie was doing and when I came back one of nurses was with Sophie, so she was never alone.

Joe and Lauren competing in the Manchester Half Marathon

“It was clear how much they cared and what safe hands she was in.”

The next morning Lauren joined her little family in NICU. The nurses helped Sophie out of the incubator so they could both have a much-needed cuddle and encouraged them to feed her little and often.

“Despite everything going on, the nurses still allowed – and encouraged – us to be parents and create that bond, even in a tricky situation.” added Joe. “They also took the time to explain everything that was going on – even the scary stuff – and told us their back up plans too.

“They were so supportive and despite the whirlwind of it all there was always a calming presence by them.”

After two days Sophie was transferred out of NICU to a ward with Lauren. A NICU nurse visited them every two hours and three days later they were allowed home.

Lauren said: “Sophie made a full recovery - and she is now thriving! Full of mischief and cheek, she is really active and doing great.

“We will never forget the incredible support and care our little girl received.”

But one thing that struck the grateful couple was that they were lucky compared to some families.

Joe added: “Our situation was bad but nowhere as bad as some who are on the ward.

“Therefore, we wanted to do something to try and help families who find themselves in that unimaginable situation to make that journey and the environment they find themselves in, slightly more bearable and comfortable.”

The couple, who have always stayed fit but don’t class themselves as runners, started training 20 weeks before the half marathon. And thanks to support from family, friends and colleagues they raised an impressive £2,409.

NICU Matron Ruth Dawson said: “It is so lovely and humbling to receive a donation from parents that have had a baby on NICU and for them to think about us after their discharge from our service.

“The money they raised will to go towards our services that will help future babies and their families.

“I would like to say a huge thank you from all the team on NICU.”

Together with Sophie, Joe and Lauren presented the cheque to NICU and ELHT&Me colleagues at the charity Hub at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “We are extremely grateful to Lauren and Joe for competing the half marathon in aid of ELHT&Me. We really do appreciate people putting themselves through these challenges in order to help our hospital services to benefit.

“We couldn’t go above and beyond for our hospitals without peoples’ support and donations, so however big or small, it all really does make a big difference so thank you to everyone who donated.”

If you would like to know about more ways to get involved and fundraise for ELHT&Me visit www.elhtandme.co.uk.