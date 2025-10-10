Gay and Peter Hartley’s Hillards Trust gives £1,000 donation to Dance Syndrome in Clitheroe

A Ribble Valley woman with Down’s syndrome, who set up a charitable group to help others access professional dance teaching, is celebrating after the group received a vital donation.

Jen Blackwell set up the award-winning Dance Syndrome, which meets for classes at the Trinity Hub Methodist Church and Community Hub in Clitheroe, as she found it difficult to find opportunities in community dance that were accessible to people with learning disabilities. Dance Syndrome’s ethos is that disability should never be a barrier to following your dreams.

The group has now received a £1,000 donation from The Hillards Charitable Trust, which supports local charities that improve social welfare in the 45 towns where Hillards had a supermarket, with grants made on a one off basis.

All Dance Syndrome sessions are disability led, with people with learning disabilities taking visible dance leader roles to inspire people to see what can be achieved when being more inclusive, alongside a professional dance artist.

Patrick, Suho, John (Dance Leader), Brohna, Luke (Dance Leader), William, Jamie, Chloe and Robert at Dance Synfrom in Clitheroe with Helena Wyles, secretary of Gay and Peter Hartley's Hillards Charitable Trust

Working across the North West, Dance Syndrome offer weekly inclusive dance workshops, providing joy for people with and without Down’s syndrome and other learning disabilities, using inclusive dance as a vehicle in a unique, ground-breaking way which doesn’t exist anywhere else.

Helena Wyles, secretary of the Trust, was given an extremely warm welcome by the attendees, who all said how much they loved to dance and be with their friends.

She also took the opportunity to speak with parents and carers who all said the same thing – they have grown in confidence, they don’t have to prove themselves to anyone, they can just be themselves and most of all have fun.