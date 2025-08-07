Friends show their heartfelt tribute to the Chemotherapy Unit at Burnley

In a remarkable show of friendship and gratitude, three women from Clayton-le-Moors - Bev Bolam, 64, Linda West, 73 and Lynn Mitchell, 67 - have raised over £2,000 for the Chemotherapy Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, following the compassionate care they received during their cancer journeys.

Diagnosed within months of each other, Lynn was the first to face breast cancer in 2006 then again in 2022, followed by Linda’s bowel cancer diagnosis in June 2024 and Bev’s breast cancer diagnosis in October 2024. What could have been a lonely and frightening time became a shared experience of strength, laughter and unwavering support.

“It made the whole experience more bearable,” said Linda. “We understood each other in ways no one else could. Our families were wonderful, but the three of us had a special bond - meals out, cups of tea, daily texts and calls. We cried, we laughed and yes, we had wine!”

While Lynn underwent radiotherapy at Royal Preston Hospital, Bev and Linda received treatment at Burnley’s Primrose Suite. Bev, who visited the unit weekly for six months, was deeply moved by the dedication of the staff.

Bev, Linda and Lynn with family and friends

“You sit and watch and all you see is the team rushing around, making sure every patient is cared for,” Bev shared. “They do it all with a smile. Nothing was ever too much trouble.”

Determined to give back, the trio hosted a Ladies Day at their local pub, The Forts Arms, on 14 June. With 54 guests dressed to impress, the event raised an incredible £2,100 for ELHT&Me, the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The funds will help purchase items outside the NHS funding to support clinical care, enhancing both patient experience and operational efficiency.

Assistant Director of Nursing for Cancer Services, Stephanie Hechter said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation, which will significantly enhance the care we provide to patients receiving systemic anti-cancer therapy at the Primrose Suite.

“This heartfelt gesture goes beyond financial support—it's a meaningful expression of gratitude from three women who wished to give back to the dedicated staff who cared for them.

“We are honoured by this contribution and the recognition of our team's efforts and we remain committed to delivering outstanding care to cancer patients during their journey.”

The Primrose Suite is a 16 chair, day-case Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy (SACT) unit which provides treatment for oncology patients who live in East Lancashire. SACT is the use of drugs to treat or control cancer and this includes cytotoxic chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy or a combination of these.

Head of Charity, Denise Barrett-Wilson added: “Gifts like this truly elevate patient care. Every donation - no matter the size -helps us go the extra mile for our patients. We’re deeply thankful to Bev, Linda, and Lynn for turning their personal journey into a powerful act of kindness that will benefit so many others. We hope their story inspires our community to get involved and raise funds for an area of care close to their heart.”

To learn more about how you can support ELHT&Me, visit www.elhtandme.co.uk.