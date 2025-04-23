Freemasons fund life-saving defibrillator for Clitheroe town centre

Clitheroe Town Mayor Cllr Donna O' Rourke and Cllr Simon O'Rourke with the new defibrillator in York Street, Clitheroe.

As part of its ongoing support and connection with local communities, the East Lancashire Masonic Charity have donated a life-saving Defibrillator Unit to Clitheroe Town Council.

The unit will be fitted in the disused telephone box outside Clitheroe Royal Grammar School on York Street in Clitheroe Town Centre.

As part of the overall project, the former telephone box will also receive a full refurbishment and the defibrillator will be registered on the National Defibrillator Location website: defibfinder.uk