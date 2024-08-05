Free creative and fun activities for children available over the school summer holidays at Down Town

By Luke Molloy
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Burnley Together in partnership with several local organisations have arranged a host of free activities over the summer holidays to help parents in Burnley and Padiham keep the kids entertained.

Burnley Together are running plenty of exciting events to suit all kids in the community– ranging from arts and crafts to dress up days, the events are running until Friday 23rd August.

All of the events will be taking place at Down Town; Burnley Together’s community hub in Charter Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located just above New Look, Down Town has it’s own café, Community Grocery and ‘Relove the Preloved’ shop – which is currently providing preloved school uniforms.

Reserve your place for free for Cooking with Kristina through the Community Grocery at Down TownReserve your place for free for Cooking with Kristina through the Community Grocery at Down Town
Reserve your place for free for Cooking with Kristina through the Community Grocery at Down Town

Nicola Larnach, Co-ordinator at Burnley Together said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer kids across Burnley the chance to be part of some fun and creative activities over their summer holidays.

If you are interested in any of our activities over the school holidays or have any questions, please get in touch.’

If you’re a parent looking for a bit of time out from the kids, Burnley Together are also offering free cooking lessons. Kristina runs the cooking sessions, often focusing on tasty low-cost meals that the whole family will love.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Tuesday 6th August (10am – 2pm) Animal Craft

Friday 9th August (11am – 1pm) Arts & Crafts

Tuesday 13th August (10am – 2pm) Out of this World

Tuesday 20th August (10am – 2pm) Dress Up Day

Friday 23rd August (11am – 1pm) Arts & Crafts

Wednesday 28th August (10am- 1pm) Cooking with KristinaReserve your free of charge place for Cooking with Kristina through the Community Grocery at Down Town.

Related topics:BurnleyPadihamArts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice