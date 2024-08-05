Free creative and fun activities for children available over the school summer holidays at Down Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Together in partnership with several local organisations have arranged a host of free activities over the summer holidays to help parents in Burnley and Padiham keep the kids entertained.

Burnley Together are running plenty of exciting events to suit all kids in the community– ranging from arts and crafts to dress up days, the events are running until Friday 23rd August.

All of the events will be taking place at Down Town; Burnley Together’s community hub in Charter Walk.

Located just above New Look, Down Town has it’s own café, Community Grocery and ‘Relove the Preloved’ shop – which is currently providing preloved school uniforms.

Nicola Larnach, Co-ordinator at Burnley Together said: ‘We are delighted to be able to offer kids across Burnley the chance to be part of some fun and creative activities over their summer holidays.

If you are interested in any of our activities over the school holidays or have any questions, please get in touch.’

If you’re a parent looking for a bit of time out from the kids, Burnley Together are also offering free cooking lessons. Kristina runs the cooking sessions, often focusing on tasty low-cost meals that the whole family will love.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Tuesday 6th August (10am – 2pm) Animal Craft

Friday 9th August (11am – 1pm) Arts & Crafts

Tuesday 13th August (10am – 2pm) Out of this World

Tuesday 20th August (10am – 2pm) Dress Up Day

Friday 23rd August (11am – 1pm) Arts & Crafts

Wednesday 28th August (10am- 1pm) Cooking with KristinaReserve your free of charge place for Cooking with Kristina through the Community Grocery at Down Town.