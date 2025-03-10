Four Times Finalist – Burnley College celebrates success in prestigious education awards

Proud staff and learners at Burnley College are celebrating after reaching the finals in an incredible four Educate North Awards – the premier education sector awards in the North of England.

Burnley College has overcome tough competition to be selected as finalists. The full list of award categories is:

· Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Initiative Award

· Creative Arts Award

The Creative Arts and Media Celebrate their win at the 2024 Awards

· Student Experience Award (HE/FE)

· College or FE Student Achievement of the Year (Eshan Bilal)

Burnley College has a proud history at the Educate North Awards, having won Apprenticeship Provider of the Year and the Creative Arts Award previously and been highly commended for its work on sustainability.

The Educate North Awards “celebrate, recognise and share best practice and excellence in the education sector…” and is a highlight of the academic year. The spectacular awards ceremony takes place at The Hilton Hotel, Manchester, in April.

Deputy Principal of Burnley College Kate Wallace said:

“We would not be in the finals of these Educate North Awards without the support of our outstanding learners: they have the passion, the innovation, the imagination and the skills to help us continue to deliver exceptional educational experiences.

“I’m also so proud of every Tutor and every member of our support staff whose dedication and hard work has made this possible.

“By listening to the Student Voice and working closely alongside industry, we create the perfect environment to Build Futures and Change Lives. Together, we are creating individuals who will shape society and influence industry.

“To reach the finals in four categories of the prestigious Educate North Awards is testament to that.”

