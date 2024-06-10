Forward Thinking - West Lancashire Launches with Visionary Leader Keith McMurtrie

Keith McMurtrie joins Forward Thinking

Forward Thinking is excited to announce the launch of its latest franchise in West Lancashire, led by the dynamic Keith McMurtrie. With a strong background in driving transformational growth, Keith is poised to make a significant impact in Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Preston, South Ribble, and across the wider West Lancashire region. Keith McMurtrie, former MD of Tharstern, shared, "I'm thrilled to bring Forward Thinking's innovative, people-first approach to West Lancashire. My goal is to help local businesses unlock their full potential, foster growth, and maximise shareholder value." Andy Henderson, founder of Forward Thinking, added, "Keith's proven track record in driving cultural transformations and his commitment to community-driven success make him the perfect fit for our mission. We are excited to see the impact he will have on businesses in West Lancashire." Local businesses are encouraged to visit www.forwardthinking.ltd/west-lancashire to learn more about how Keith and Forward Thinking can help them achieve remarkable growth.