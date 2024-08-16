Food festival goers’ treat for charity Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors to this year’s Clitheroe Food Festival left a treat of their own for Rosemere Cancer Foundation - a donation totaling £957.02.

The charity took up its usual festival stand space in Castle Street with volunteers running a tombola and raffle to raise the funds.

Stalwart supporters Pete and Christine Gainsley, of Castle Street’s Purdie Oak luggage and gift shop, donated a hard shell luggage set worth £200 as the raffle’s first prize.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to everyone who visited our stand. You kept our volunteers very busy and helped to raise a wonderful donation to help us in our work. Thank you Pete and Christine for gifting such as sought after raffle prize. Clitheroe Food Festival seems to get better and busier every year. We feel privileged to be part of it.”

Rosemere's volunteers Michelle Davis, Norma Blackburn, Margaret Dunn, Eileen and Steve Barker

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk