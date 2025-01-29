Fairport Convention regroup in Lancashire on 2025 UK Tour

By Lydia Reece
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:32 BST
After a packed year - including two acclaimed tours and another highly successful Cropredy Convention, we’re very happy to be announcing Fairport Convention’s Winter 2025 UK Tour coming to Colne on February 15. The tour is taking in 27 dates across England, Scotland and Wales.

With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun heralds another milestone. 2025 sees Fairport Convention 55 years on from their seminal Full House album - featuring Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks - all of whom join the lineup for next year’s UK Tour.

Unlike many of their peers, they continue to sell out venues across the country - delighting both existing fans and new converts alike.

With their most well-known track Who Knows Where The Time Goes now nearing 30 million streams on Spotify, Fairport Convention are the architects of British Folk Rock and true statesmen of the scene - cherished by critics, musicians and fans in equal measure.

Fairport Convention

An evening in the company of the Fairport chaps is both a bloody good time, and a chance to see an essential component of the UK’s musical history.

Tickets here: https://www.themuni.co.uk/whats-on/fairport-convention/

