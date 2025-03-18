Educational resources supplier Findel announces new charity partnership with Burnley FC

Educational resources supplier Findel has announced a new partnership with the official charity of Burnley Football Club.

Burnley FC in the Community is an award-winning charity which supports, inspires and delivers change in communities through a range of programmes and initiatives.

As part of the new partnership, Hyde, Greater Manchester- headquartered Findel is providing cohesive support to the charity and helping create numerous opportunities for schools across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

This includes supporting schools which Burnley FC in the Community is working with on the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

New partnership - (from left) Findel ambassador, Mike Phelan; Burnley FC in the Community's head of partnerships and fundraising, Ben Bottomley; and Findel CEO, Chris Mahady

During the 2023/24 season, Burnley FC in the Community ran more than 50 programmes in the local area, working across 60 schools and engaging with 9,734 young people.

Burnley FC in the Community, head of partnerships and fundraising, Ben Bottomley, shared: “We are incredibly proud to be launching our partnership with Findel. Together, we work with the majority of primary schools in the local area.

“This partnership makes sense for both of us to make the biggest impact we can together. It will open doors to more opportunities and events for our local schools to take part in, and will continue to support us in our mission of changing young lives in the local area.”

Findel is delivering the partnership with Burnley FC in the Community through the Findel Foundation. The long-term initiative from Findel aims to provide ongoing support to a range of children’s education, wellbeing and environmental causes throughout the UK.

Chris Mahady, CEO of Findel, added: “The opportunity to work with Burnley FC in the Community is an exciting one for Findel. The partnership will bring together the strong relationships and amazing work already undertaken by their team and the support and knowledge of Findel.

“Findel’s educational brands and products will support teaching and educational outcomes for children in the Lancashire and Yorkshire regions supported by Burnley FC in the Community. Likewise we are extremely proud to be working with Ben and the rest of the team.”

Findel’s origins as an educational resources supplier can be traced back to 1817. Today, its brands and websites offer more than 32,000 products to educators and parents based in the UK and overseas with the business exporting to 130 countries.

Headquartered in Hyde, Greater Manchester, Findel also has a distribution centre and offices in Nottingham and employs around 300 people.