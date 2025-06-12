Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment to Parade Through Burnley in July

The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment has announced it will parade through Burnley on Monday 8th July 2025, as part of a series of Freedom Parades taking place across the North West.

The parade in Burnley will mark the Regiment’s Freedom of the Borough a ceremonial honour that reflects the town’s long-standing relationship with the Regiment and recognition of their service at home and abroad.

The event will include serving soldiers in ceremonial uniform, a military band and soldiers carrying the Regiment’s ceremonial colours, offering the public a chance to witness this proud tradition and show support for the Armed Forces.

The Mayor of Burnley, Cllr Paul Reynolds, said:

“It is a tremendous honour to welcome The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment to Burnley. Their parade through Burnley is a chance for local people to show their appreciation for the service and dedication of the Regiment. It promises to be a memorable day for our community.”

Colonel of the Regiment, Brigadier Rob Singleton said:

“The Regiment has long and close associations with the Borough of Burnley which were marked by the granting of its Freedom in 2013. We cherish these links and it is, therefore, a great honour and a privilege for us to exercise our Freedom by marching through Burnley on 8th July 2025.”

More details about the day will be shared by the Regiment and Burnley Borough Council closer to the date.

For updates, follow the Council’s social media channels or visit www.burnley.gov.uk .