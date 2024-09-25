Don't miss out on the final Shared Ownership house at Brun Lea Heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

House hunters, move fast. The final Shared Ownership home at Barratt Homes' popular Burnley development has launched, and competition to secure the two-bedroom semi-detached house is set to be high.

Offering contemporary homes on the outskirts of town, Brun Lea Heights is the perfect blend of countryside and convenience, being just a five minute drive from the M65.

The Rowan is a two-bedroom house available through Shared Ownership with Home Reach, a Government scheme that can make getting onto the property ladder more affordable than buying on the open market. A 50% share costs just £98,323, with rent payable to Home Reach on the unowned share.

With a light-filled open-plan kicthen/diner/living room on the ground floor, the house boasts plenty of storage throughout. Two good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the upstairs floor plan, with a private rear garden ideal for entertaining.

Buyers interested in The Rowan must not have a household income above £80,000 or already own their own home. For more information on eligbility or to arrange a viewing, visit homereach.org.uk.