Don't miss out on the final Shared Ownership house at Brun Lea Heights

By Barbara Wilder
Contributor
Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:45 BST
House hunters, move fast. The final Shared Ownership home at Barratt Homes' popular Burnley development has launched, and competition to secure the two-bedroom semi-detached house is set to be high.

Offering contemporary homes on the outskirts of town, Brun Lea Heights is the perfect blend of countryside and convenience, being just a five minute drive from the M65.

The Rowan is a two-bedroom house available through Shared Ownership with Home Reach, a Government scheme that can make getting onto the property ladder more affordable than buying on the open market. A 50% share costs just £98,323, with rent payable to Home Reach on the unowned share.

With a light-filled open-plan kicthen/diner/living room on the ground floor, the house boasts plenty of storage throughout. Two good sized bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the upstairs floor plan, with a private rear garden ideal for entertaining.

Buyers interested in The Rowan must not have a household income above £80,000 or already own their own home. For more information on eligbility or to arrange a viewing, visit homereach.org.uk.

