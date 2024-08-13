Don’t lose your voice – look out for the annual electoral canvass coming through your door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents across the borough of Burnley are being urged not to lose their voice on decisions that affect them by making sure their electoral registration details are up to date.

With Lancashire County Council elections taking place in May 2025, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The annual canvass ensures that Burnley Council can keep the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

Forms are being hand delivered to every household in the borough this month and it’s important that residents read them and follow the instructions if they want to vote in next year’s elections.

Further details are available at www.burnley.gov.uk/elections and click on "annual canvass” or you can call the elections team on 01282 477261/477263.

Alison Stirling, the council’s elections officer, said: “It’s important that residents keep an eye out for correspondence from Burnley Council so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the borough. To make sure you can have your say at elections next May all you have to do is follow the instructions. It’s easy to do and only takes a few minutes.

If you’re not currently registered to vote, your name will not appear in the correspondence we send. The easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.”

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages from Burnley Council and check the details.