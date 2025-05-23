Dog days in Burnley: wher to walk, play and stay this bank holiday weekend

Ahead of the May bank holiday weekend, a leading pet insurance company, with the help of an award-winning animal behaviourist, has revealed the ultimate dog-friendly North West weekend itinerary to encourage pet owners to take a well-earned break and enjoy some tail-wagging R&R.

Google Trends data shows that Google searches for ‘dog walking’ in the UK hit their highest point in 2024 between the 26th and 27th of May; clear proof that pups across the North West are ready to swap sofas for fresh air, muddy paws and stick-hunting adventures. To help, Napo Pet Insurance has sniffed out the ultimate weekend itinerary for Northerners and their faithful hounds.

This expert guide, curated by Napo’s Head of Training and Behaviour, accredited clinical animal behaviourist Rachel Rodgers, showcases the best dog-friendly walks and experiences in the North West. From scenic hikes to pet friendly pubs, each adventure is designed to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners; a connection that animal behavioural experts widely agree helps dogs learn faster and respond more positively to training.

Rachel’s weekend itinerary helps you explore new places while deepening your relationship with your four-legged friend. Drawing on her knowledge and genuine passion for dogs, these handpicked local recommendations offer plenty of ways to make lasting memories, whether it’s through breath taking walks or even a pet friendly ride on a steam train.

Burnley's Gone to the Dogs – In the Best Way This Bank Holiday!

And what better time to reconnect than a long weekend filled with walks and tail-wagging fun?

Saturday: Peak District Walks and Country Comfort

Start your weekend with the Dove Stone Reservoir walk, a stunning 4.1-mile route that’s perfect for adventurous pups and their humans. Set in the far northwest of the Peak District, this trail offers a mix of moorland views, woodland paths, and a peaceful circuit around the reservoir. There’s space for off-lead exploring, and the route can be adapted for prams, bikes or all-terrain wheelchairs. With picnic benches, public toilets and ample parking, it’s a hassle-free day out. No café en route, but nearby Greenfield has The Clarence pub for a well-earned post-walk pint with your four-legged friend.

After your morning hike, head to this highly rated dog-friendly pub nestled in the charming village of Hayfield. The Packhorse is known for its locally sourced, seasonal menu and relaxed atmosphere. Dogs are warmly welcomed both indoors and out, with staff offering water bowls and the occasional biscuit. It’s the perfect place to refuel and relax.

Tucked away in the heart of the Peaks, Losehill House is a boutique countryside hotel that offers a peaceful, pampered overnight stay. Selected rooms are pet-friendly, giving your dog plenty of space to snooze after a day on the trails. The setting is quiet and picturesque, and the hotel even has on-site walking trails if you fancy a short stroll before dinner or bedtime.

Sunday: Dog-Focused Fun and the best of Preston

Start your morning with a ride back in time at the Ribble Steam Railway and Museum - an ideal outing for families, couples, and even your dog! Pooches are welcome throughout the museum and aboard the charming steam trains (just not in the café), making it a perfect pet-friendly adventure. This May, the museum transforms into a Wild West wonderland for its exciting Rail on the Ale event. Enjoy craft ales, ciders, and toe-tapping live music as you soak in the atmosphere. With vintage locomotives, fascinating exhibits, and cowboy-themed fun, it’s a unique and lively way to kick off the day!

Break up your day with a visit to a welcoming country pub where dogs are treated like royalty. We can’t recommend Haighton Manor enough if you are in Preston, offering delicious seasonal menus,and large beer gardens for pups to stretch out. Expect water bowls at the ready, dog treats behind the bar, and a relaxed countryside vibe that makes it easy to linger.

Afternoon: Scenic Drive Through Preston

After lunch, take the long way home with a scenic drive through Preston and the surrounding Lancashire countryside. Cruise through winding country lanes, rolling green fields, and sleepy villages like Ribchester or Chipping, where you can stop for a quick wander or a riverside stroll. There are plenty of places en route to pause for coffee or a drink - many with dog-friendly outdoor seating - before making your way to your evening stay; relaxed, refreshed, and with one happy hound in tow.

Staying at Gibbon Bridge over the bank holiday weekend cannot be recommended enough for both pups and their parents. The hotel offers gorgeous, reasonably priced rooms that combine comfort with a premium yet relaxed atmosphere, making both two- and four-legged guests feel completely at home. Dogs are warmly welcomed throughout the property, with plenty of stunning countryside to explore nearby. The cherry on the cake is the in-house spa – perfect for unwinding after a day of adventures. Open to hotel guests and day visitors alike, it’s an ideal spot to indulge in a little well-earned pampering.

Monday:A relaxed brunch in Manchester

End your Monday with a well-deserved lie-in, then head to brunch at the dog-friendly and trendy Federal Café & Bar, tucked away in Manchester’s vibrant Northern Quarter. Since opening its doors in 2014 as a small neighbourhood café, Federal has grown into a local favourite, known for its welcoming dog friendly atmosphere, delicious dishes, great coffee, and top-notch service. What started with just three employees and a dream to brighten everyone’s day has blossomed into multiple locations across the city – plus a coffee cart in the suburbs. It's the perfect spot to end the long weekend with your four-legged friend by your side.

Monday: Bonus activity for pug owners!

Before heading home, make your final stop at Cuppa Pug, Manchester’s cozy and quirky pug-themed café. Located in the heart of the city, it's a perfect place to unwind and all pugs are welcome (please don’t bring other breeds). The café offers a welcoming space for pugs and their humans to relax, socialize, and snap a few last photos. It’s the ideal way to end your long weekend on a warm and wagging note.