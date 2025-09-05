Dermatology worker takes 15,000 feet leap of faith for her hospital’s charity

Janine skydiving

Assistant Practitioner Janine Anforth has skydived 15,000 feet to raise over £1,000 for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s charity ELHT&Me.

Janine, who works in the Dermatology Department at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and has worked for the Trust for six years, did the dare-devil stunt to raise funds to help support families when they visit their loved ones in hospital.

“Every day I see the incredible care we, as a Trust, provide and my focus and priority is always on caring for and treating the patient.

“However, during COVID-19 I worked in Critical Care at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and saw the abundance of patients coming in and not going home – supported by family members who also stayed day and night; sometimes multiple.

Janine presenting the cheque to ELHT&Me staff

“It occurred to me that they had no way to freshen up, so I thought something like a comfort pack with overnight essentials in would give them a little support, and one less thing to worry about, in a stressful time.”

The Trust already has comfort packs for patients who come into hospital unexpectedly, but this is now being rolled out with the Bereavement Team for families of patients who are on end of life.

Head of Charity Denise Barrett-Wilson said: “We have families coming from all over the world when it’s an end-of-life situation, so the last thing they want to think about is whether they have packed shampoo or brought their toothbrush.

“The funding from Janine’s extremely brave challenge will go towards supporting this new initiative to make sure that these comfort packs are accessible to all sectors of care within the Trust.

“ELHT&Me is about improving patient experience and by making the visitor or family experience a better, more pleasant one, this will enable them to be there for their loved one when it most matters.

“And when a colleague raises money for their own hospital charity it’s a double impact as they really have gone above and beyond. Janine is a true inspiration.”

Janine, who admitted being excited and not fearful of the skydive, raised a remarkable £1,153.75.

“I was overwhelmed by the total,” she admitted. “I didn’t think I’d reach my £500 target – never mind double it!”

