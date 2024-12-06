Dancers in step for Rosemere

Dancers at Burnley’s Energize Dance & Fitness Academy in Barden Lane have stepped in with a donation of £1,000 for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

They raised the funds by taking part in raffles organised by the academy’s proprietor Stephen Reece-Buck and his step-daughter and dance teacher Megan Coates.

Stephen, a former British champion freestyle dancer, wanted to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for radiotherapy treatment he received at Rosemere Cancer Centre after being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer two years ago. A dancer since the age of eight and a dance teacher for more than 36 years, Stephen is now in remission.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Stephen, Megan and their dancers for this wonderful donation. I had the pleasure of watching some of his dancers perform a routine and they were incredible.

In step for Rosemere, Stephen and Megan with some of their Energize Dance and Fitness Academy students

“They were like Ninjas in the way they spun through the air. They gave me Goosebumps. They were amazingly talented.”

A member of the ADFP (Association of Disco Freestyle Professionals), Stephen takes his dancers to competitions throughout the UK and abroad and also organises dance competitions on behalf of his professional association.

In addition to his freestyle classes for children aged from four years upwards, Stephen and Megan teach Strictly style Latin and ballroom dancing to both adults and children and host adult fitness classes.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. ­For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk