Council confirms no waste handling at new vehicle depot site

Burnley Borough Council has outlined plans to secure long-term waste and cleansing services for the borough, while reassuring residents that a newly acquired site near Horning Crescent will not be used for waste handling or storage.

Like many councils across the country, Burnley is responding to new national waste regulations and rising costs. Without local changes, the borough faced the prospect of sending waste to a facility in Farington, Leyland, as advised by Lancashire County Council. This would have meant transporting all waste outside the borough, adding an estimated £1.6 million in annual costs to local taxpayers.

To avoid this, the Council is re-organising its facilities to keep operations efficient and local. As part of these plans, it has purchased a site on Widow Hill Road, just 400 metres from its current depot, to house its vehicle fleet. This move will free up the existing depot to be converted into a waste transfer station.

The site adjacent to a small number of properties on Horning Crescent will not be used for any waste-related activities. It will serve only as a vehicle depot with operations limited to vehicle storage and maintenance. Most activity will take place weekdays between 7am and mid-afternoon, with no waste materials stored or handled on the premises.

Councillor Howard Baker, Executive Member for Community and Environmental Services, said: “This move is about creating a waste transfer station by relocating our existing depot to a more suitable space. We’re committed to doing this in a way that respects the surrounding area and keeps disruption to residents at a minimum. We will keep residents informed at every stage.”

A planning application for the new depot is due to be submitted in the next few weeks. Neighbouring residents will receive formal notification and have an opportunity to comment as part of the standard planning process.

Burnley Borough Council continues to work closely with Lancashire County Council to ensure seamless service during the transition and will keep the public informed as the project progresses.