Construction company’s investment in diverse workforce leads to local employment boost
Ring Stones Maintenance and Construction is continuing to have a huge impact in the local community with commitment to investing in a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Working on large development projects across Burnley, including Dovestone Gardens at Burnley General Hospital, has led to more opportunities for young people to start careers in construction with Ring Stones.
Over 25% of Ring Stones’ trades workforce is now made up of apprentices and as part of The Calico Group, Ring Stones has also taken on 4 general operatives working across new build properties and regeneration as part of the UK Year of Service.
Ring Stones’ impressive youth employment stats come at time when nationally there has been a decrease in the uptake of apprenticeships in the construction industry. The Construction Apprenticeship Report 2024 showed that there had been a 5% decrease in the past year.
James Macaree, Managing Director at Ring Stones said: ‘In a disadvantaged area such as Burnley, our employment offer and work as part of The Calico Group is to help improve the communities around us and to provide opportunities to those that need it most and help them onto the career path they want.
Young people play a vital part of our successes at Ring Stones and make us a stronger business for the future. We want to provide opportunities for young people to develop their skills and knowledge and help them overcome any barriers to employment.’
