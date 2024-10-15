Connor's Stanley dream

By Dany Roson
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupil Connor Brogan has been stepping up several age groups to play for Accrington Stanley Under 18s.

Connor, 15, has been with the League Two side for two years and is now hoping to make a big breakthrough.

He said: “I play either centre midfield or right back. I had trials at a couple of clubs before signing for Accrington Stanley but I enjoy it there and have made a lot of friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I have stepped up to play for the Under 18s recently and it is tough, the players are a lot bigger and stronger, but I enjoy it. I want to be a professional footballer.”

Connor is a Burnley FC season ticket holder and is also a good runner! He recently won the Year 11 Burnley Schools Cross Country race at Towneley Park.

Related topics:League TwoBurnley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice