Connor's Stanley dream
Connor, 15, has been with the League Two side for two years and is now hoping to make a big breakthrough.
He said: “I play either centre midfield or right back. I had trials at a couple of clubs before signing for Accrington Stanley but I enjoy it there and have made a lot of friends.
"I have stepped up to play for the Under 18s recently and it is tough, the players are a lot bigger and stronger, but I enjoy it. I want to be a professional footballer.”
Connor is a Burnley FC season ticket holder and is also a good runner! He recently won the Year 11 Burnley Schools Cross Country race at Towneley Park.