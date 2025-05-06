Community unites for memorable VE/VJ Day celebration in Read & Simonstone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A spectacular community celebration took place on Bank Holiday Monday as Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club hosted a heartwarming and memorable VE/VJ Day event, bringing local residents together to honour history and enjoy a fun-filled day for all ages.

The event began with a touching church service at St John's Church, followed by the ringing of the church bells – a symbolic tribute to the end of World War II. The atmosphere quickly turned jubilant as a pipe band led a lively parade from the church to the Constitutional Club, kicking off a day packed with activities, music and community spirit.

Adding a nostalgic and generous touch, Pendle Hill Properties handed out hundreds of Hershey's bars and toy parachute people to children under 12 - a thoughtful throwback to wartime goodwill that brought smiles to young faces.

Attendees embraced the 1940s theme, arriving in vintage attire to enjoy a day that included traditional food and drink, family-friendly games and raffles, performances by a 1940s-style singer, and even karaoke, which kept spirits high well into the evening.

Many attended the event in 1940s dress

Highlighting the importance of educating the next generation, children from Read St John's CE Primary School and Simonstone St Peter's CE Primary School took part in a poster and poetry competition. Their impressive work captured the meaning of VE Day, with cash prizes awarded to the top three entries.

The event’s reach extended beyond the village, as BBC North West Tonight and ITV Granada Reports attended to capture and share key moments from the day with a wider audience.

Toby Burrows, Rental Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “This was a brilliant example of what a community can do when everyone comes together.

“We were proud to support the event and give local children a small taste of history in a way that was fun and memorable.”

Pendle Hill Properties handed out Hershey’s bars, toy parachutists and flags to Under 12s from an Airborne military jeep

Steve Neary, Chairman at Read & Simonstone Constitutional Club, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout or a better atmosphere. The level of support from the community, local businesses, schools, and families made this event something truly special.”

Further information about Pendle Hill Properties can be seen on their website.