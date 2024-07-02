Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new community garden has been opened in Salterforth.

Salterforth Parish Council opened the new community garden which consists of 41 raised beds, polytunnel, orchard and a community hub.

The project cost £50,000 and was funded by £40,000 from the Lancashire Environmental Fund and £10,000 from the National Lottery.

A spokesman for the parish council said: “The benefits of the community garden are many. It will stimulate social interaction, improve health both mental and physical, and educational opportunities for our local school.

“Plus we are going to bring in gardening experts to offer advice on all aspects of gardening for the community. The Covid pandemic showed how we missed social interaction.

“It will also help us to produce nutritious food and beautifies the area bringing people closer to nature. We will have bird feeders, and encourage plants for pollinators. Hopefully we will also have our own bee hives.”