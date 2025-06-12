Community banquet event to celebrate Pendle Rise in Nelson before demolition
The family-friendly event will have entertainment, intercontinental cuisine and fun activities on Saturday, June 28th from 6pm to 9pm.
To register your free places, please email; [email protected] with your full name and email address.
The event has been organised by Building Bridges Pendle, Pendle Council, Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntayr Service and This is Nelson.
Pendle Borough Council took ownership of the 1960s shopping centre in June 2024 as part of the wider initiative to revitalise the town with the support of government funding through the Nelson Town Deal.
The redevelopment will feature a major retail store, nine modern retail units with attractive frontages, over 150 parking spaces, and new landscaping to enhance the shopping experience.
The project is being overseen by a joint venture launched in 2022 between Pendle Council and Penbrook, a partnership with Brookhouse.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.