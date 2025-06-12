Community banquet event to celebrate Pendle Rise in Nelson before demolition

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST

A coomunity banquet is to be held to celebrate the legacy of Nelson’s Arndale Centre/Pendle Rise before doors are permanently closed for demolition.

The family-friendly event will have entertainment, intercontinental cuisine and fun activities on Saturday, June 28th from 6pm to 9pm.

To register your free places, please email; [email protected] with your full name and email address.

The event has been organised by Building Bridges Pendle, Pendle Council, Burnley Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntayr Service and This is Nelson.

A community banquet will be held at Pendle Rise in Nelsonplaceholder image
A community banquet will be held at Pendle Rise in Nelson

Pendle Borough Council took ownership of the 1960s shopping centre in June 2024 as part of the wider initiative to revitalise the town with the support of government funding through the Nelson Town Deal.

The redevelopment will feature a major retail store, nine modern retail units with attractive frontages, over 150 parking spaces, and new landscaping to enhance the shopping experience.

The project is being overseen by a joint venture launched in 2022 between Pendle Council and Penbrook, a partnership with Brookhouse.

