Coach Bookings Flying For Oswaldtwistle Mills As They Prepare For A Busy Tourism Season

Oswaldtwistle Mills has long been an excellent destination for coach trips, with a private restaurant, excellent facilities, a dedicated free coach park, and Meet and Greet with the warmest welcome in Lancashire. Following the launch of their new coach and group booking brochure for 2025, they are very proud to report a great start to the year, with coach bookings numbering 600 - 50% up from last year!

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oswaldtwistle Mills has long been an excellent destination for coach trips, with a private restaurant, excellent facilities, a dedicated free coach park, and Meet and Greet with the warmest welcome in Lancashire. Following the launch of their new coach and group booking brochure for 2025, they are very proud to report a great start to the year, with coach bookings numbering 600 - 50% up from last year!

The facilities at the Mill include a lovely outdoor picnic area and wildfowl reserve, perfect for good weather. There's also a dedicated cabaret and Christmas calendar, with fabulous singers and entertainers to accompany a sit down meal, great for large groups. They also offer a tour guide who can join coaches at Oswaldtwistle Mills and take them on a tour to the Ribble Valley, Pendle Witch trail, Salmesbury Hall and many more interesting destinations, returning to Oswaldtwistle Mills for relaxation and shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two upcoming events in the cabaret programme are semi-finalist of Britain's Got Talent Martin Gregory Lambert on April 9th, who entertains greatly with a fabulous singing voice and wicked sense of humour. He's followed on St George's Day, 23rdApril by Parisian Louis Devere, who sang for many years around the world during his time with the French Army, but turned professional in 2015. Louis never fails to charm guests with his flawless singing and sincere performance.

SEMI-FINALIST OF BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT MARTIN GREGORY LAMBERT IS JUST ONE OF THE STAR PERFORMERS AT OSWALDTWISTLE MILLS

Nick Pitman, Managing Director of Oswaldtwistle Mills, is looking forward to a packed schedule of coach guests. He said, "Welcoming coaches is great for us, and we pull all the stops out to make sure our visitors are welcomed just as well as our regulars who live round the corner.

"We get repeat bookings, and we're so pleased that word of mouth has spread and we're 50% up on last years bookings, and we may well get more as the year goes on. We have 600 bookings already!

"Our entertainment is top notch, and I've been known to join in with Christmas dinner myself as they're so good. Thanks to all our visitors for choosing us as their coach destination of choice!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can see more about Oswaldtwistle Mills, their group booking brochure and their vast range of items here: www.o-mills.co.uk Oswaldtwistle Mills has plenty to see and do for all the family, based in a historic weaving mill with something for everyone, all under one roof.