Clitheroe torchlight procession marked 50th anniversary of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Clitheroe Town Council
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The procession, which dates back 113 years, returned at the weekend with a 1970s theme to mark the golden anniversary of the reorganisation of Clitheroe’s councils.
Fittingly, the historic streets of Clitheroe glowed with a golden hue as thousands of families, uniformed organisations and other groups paraded through the town centre with home-made lanterns.
A lantern-making workshop, hosted by Lucie Cooke Studio, started the day off at 11am before crowds began to gather in front of Clitheroe Castle where live music was perfomed.
Volunteers associated with Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce helped to organise the event which saw food and drink stalls set up.
Local performers and Clitheroe Pop Choir also performed before and after the procession from the bandstand.